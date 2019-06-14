Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Latest Criminal Justice Reform Efforts

Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday to announce a partnership with Lyft that will help provide former prisoners with gift cards which can be used to help get them to and from job interviews, work, and more.

“Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be,” Kardashian said, per THR.

This is her latest move in her ongoing criminal justice reform efforts, and it comes one year after Donald Trump, thanks to Kim, granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who had been behind bars since 1996 as part of her life sentence for her involvement in a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking organisation.

Kardashian revealed in the May cover of Vogue that she has been studying to be a lawyer under bipartisan criminal justice reform group #cut50 attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. Her efforts have led to the release of 17 people over the last 90 days.

And Trump, who attended the East Room event, called himself a fan of Kardashian’s advocacy, saying, “I guess she’s pretty popular.”