Kim Kardashian Returns Home Without Kanye West After Trip to Wyoming

Kim Kardashian is back home in California after the trip to Wyoming to reunite with her husband, Kanye West.

The reality TV star made the trip back alone on Tuesday morning, without the company of her rapper husband following a tearful reunion.

Kim and Kanye’s meeting in Wyoming appeared to be a tense and difficult one after the billionaire father of four went off on Twitter, dragging his wife and mother-in-law.

He however issued an apology to his beloved wife, Kim Kardashian for his public outburst on Saturday, July 25 in a tweet.

TMZ reports that Kanye West is back at his ranch in Wyoming, putting the final touches to his forthcoming album, ‘Donda’.

We hope the couple get through this difficult time together and Kanye West gets all the live and support he needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

