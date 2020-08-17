Kim Kardashian Resumes Sharing Videos of Kanye West’s Church Service

It appears that Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian have finally resolved their differences.

Yesterday, the reality TV star who suffered public humiliation after her husband slandered her and her mother, took to her Instagram to share videos from his famous church service.

From the clips, Kanye and his choir can be seen all dressed in red suits, singing aloud their gospel songs. Kardashian also previewed a new song by her husband and his team.

And fans are pleased with this.

Check out the videos:

