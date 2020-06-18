Kim Kardashian Reportedly Set to Host Criminal Justice Podcast on Spotify

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kim Kardashian is about to be a show host.

The other half of #KimYe has reportedly signed an exclusive deal with Spotify to host a podcast on criminal justice.

The podcast is set to explore themes around wrongful convictions and criminal justice reforms, causes very close to Kim Kardashian’s heart.

According to WSJ, Kim will reportedly share the story of  Kevin Keith, a man convicted of three murders in 1994, despite maintaining his innocence.

This comes as no surprise as the reality star who has partnered with the Innocence Project, has been using her platform and influence to advocate cases of wrongful convictions and get victims exonerated.

