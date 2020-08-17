Kim Kardashian Pledges to Help Free Singer Monica’s Boyfriend, Rapper C-Murder

Kim Kardashian has taken on another social justice cause: this time, she has pledged to join forces with singer Monica to help free her New Orleans rapper boyfriend, C-Murder.

Per CNN, Corey “C-Murder” Miller, the brother of rap superstar Master P, was convicted in 2002 of fatally shooting his fan New Orleans. Miller has maintained his innocence.

“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted,” Kardashian West said in a series of tweets Sunday. Adding, “Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”

CNN adds that the two witnesses both said in 2018 Miller wasn’t the shooter and that they felt pressured to lie under oath.

“True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids,” Kardashian West tweeted. She added that she is teaming up with Monica, who was dating Miller at the time, to fight for the rapper’s release.

“Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this,” Monica said in an Instagram post.

See it below:

