Kim Kardashian is Turning Her Justice Reform Campaign Into a Reality TV Show

So, Kim Kardashian is set to turn her contributions in the campaign against the U.S. criminal justice system into a reality TV show.

Only days ago, TMZ reported that the reality TV star has helped in the release of 17 over the past three months, her most famous case being that of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug-related offense.

Now Oxygen has signed a documentary deal with her, which will be titled Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project, and will focus on her recent foray into criminal justice work, Variety reports.

It is worthy to note that Kardashian collaborated with black women–Brittany K. Barnett, MiAngel Cody and Topeka Sam–before the incarcerated were released.

Now, she has a documentary deal, and folks are wondering if black women will be centred in the documentary that carries her name only.

We wait.