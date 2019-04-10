Kim Kardashian is Studying to Become a Lawyer, Plans to Take Bar Exam in 2022

It will soon be Kim Kardashian, Esq. to you, folks!

According to Vogue, the reality TV star is currently doing an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. It’s four years long, so she’s hoping to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kardashian reportedly has two lawyer mentors who help her study for four hours at a time in a conference room of a law firm not far from Kim’s home, and in total, they study for 18 hours a week.

This is interesting, especially because she doesn’t have an undergraduate degree, but the magazine added that there is a loophole in California law that allows her to pursue her dream: apparently California is one of four states where people are allowed to take the bar exam without a college degree and without going to actual law school. Interested folks are only allowed to do it through an apprenticeship with a lawyer or law firm.

We wish her all the best!