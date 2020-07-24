Kim Kardashian is Preventing Kanye’s Meltdown from Airing on KUWTK

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kim Kardashian is reportedly protecting her husband and family by preventing her family’s reality TV show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ from filming Kanye and their kids, TMZ says.

The businesswoman and mother of four allegedly told producers that filming her husband’s bizarre behaviour is completely off the table as this is a line she would not cross in the wake of his very public meltdown.

The show which just resumed filming full-time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, will not use Kanye West’s twitter rants and mental health issues as a storyline for the new season.

Kim Kardashian is being very protective of her family right now and has refused that the situation be exploited for ratings.

