Kim Kardashian Insists She Really Had ‘Innocent’ Intention Amid Kimono Backlash

Kim Kardashian still insists it was never her intention to hurt any people with her initial ‘Kimono’ business idea.

Recall that the reality TV star first announced her plans to launch a line of shapewear called Kimono, which quickly stirred reactions from people all over of the world, many of whom accused her of blatant appropriation, because Kimono is actually a cultural Japanese attire.

At first, she insisted she would keep the brand name, but later apologised and said she was going to launch the line with a brand new name.

Now, she tells Wall Street Journal Magazine that her intention behind the name was completely “innocent.”

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” she explained. “I’m the first person to say, ‘Okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

Shortly after she filed a trademark application for the word “kimono,” a traditional Japanese garment, she was asked by Kyoto’s mayor Daisaku Kodakawa to not go through with it.

Kim explained that she has a huge love and respect for Japan and its culture, and that Kanye West “was in Japan when all of this was happening.” She added, “It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.”

Kanye was responsible for the initial logo for Kimono, which will no longer be used when the shapewear line launches under a different name.