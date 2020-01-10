Yesterday, Kim Kardashian gave her followers a tour of her pantry and refrigerator on Instagram, and everyone is still talking about it.

The reality TV star decided to do the tour after her fans expressed confusion over a photo she posted on her Instagram story, which shows her wearing clothes from her Skims line in front of a refrigerator that seemingly only contained water and various kinds of milk.

See the news reports that stirred the tour:

😂😂😂 Go to my IG stories for a Fridge tour asap! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uSuHriq9rb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

“Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” the mother of four said on her Instagram story Wednesday night. Then she started the tour.

She posted videos of her pantry and her refrigerator, with explanations about why she chose to have so many jars in them.

See the clips:

My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

