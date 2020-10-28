Kim Kardashian Flies Out Family and Friends to Private Island for Birthday Celebrations

Kim Kardashian used her birthday celebration as an avenue to escape current reality for a few days as she flew out family and friends for her birthday celebrations.

The reality TV star and business mogul who clocked 40 on October 21, 2020, revealed that she got her all of nearest and dearest on a private jet off to a private island to enjoy a bit of ‘normalcy’ given the challenges that have come with this year.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t reckless with this decision as she admitted to requesting everyone take multiple health screenings and quarantine prior to the trip as they all boarded a jumbo sized private jet to the undisclosed island.

The mother of four shared pictures from the birthday bash that went down on the private island on her Instagram page. See pictures below.

