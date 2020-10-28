Kim Kardashian Flies Out Family and Friends to Private Island for Birthday Celebrations

Kim Kardashian used her birthday celebration as an avenue to escape current reality for a few days as she flew out family and friends for her birthday celebrations.
The reality TV star and business mogul who clocked 40 on October 21, 2020, revealed that she got her all of nearest and dearest on a private jet off to a private island to enjoy a bit of ‘normalcy’ given the challenges that have come with this year.
Kim Kardashian wasn’t reckless with this decision as she admitted to requesting everyone take multiple health screenings and quarantine prior to the trip as they all boarded a jumbo sized private jet to the undisclosed island.
The mother of four shared pictures from the birthday bash that went down on the private island on her Instagram page. See pictures below.
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40