Kim Kardashian Finally Responds to ‘Kimono’ Shapewear Line Backlash

Kim Kardashian finally has a response after she was slammed over her upcoming shapewear line dubbed “Kimono.”

“Finally, I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years,” Kim had announced on social media, where she shared images of flesh-toned garments like bras, briefs, and bodysuits. “Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”

Clearly, “Kimono” is an obvious play on Kardashian’s first name, but then many people have expressed outrage over her use of the term for the traditional Japanese garment, which is nothing like the body-hugging garments she’s promoting. Some claimed it was another example of how the Kardashian family profits off cultures that are not their own. The outraged intensified after it was revealed Kardashian had applied for eight trademarks for the line.

And speaking with the New York Times, she said she “understands” the concerns but will continue to stand by her product.

“My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she said in a statement to the New York Times, insisting she never intended to disrespect the kimono. “Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment.”

Kardashian added that she has no plans to change the name of the line, which is expected to drop next month, as it is “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture,” she said.