Kim Kardashian Explains Why She is Studying to Become a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian wants you all to know that no amount of criticisms will kill her zeal.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram yesterday to explain why she is studying to become a lawyer, and she also had some good clapbacks for those who think she should not pursue her dream.

“I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or [the] money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.”

She continued, “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit [the] pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

Recall that it all started after she told VOGUE last week that she is currently doing an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. It’s four years long, so she’s hoping to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kardashian reportedly has two lawyer mentors who help her study for four hours at a time in a conference room of a law firm not far from Kim’s home, and in total, they study for 18 hours a week.

Now she is reading folks for filth. See her post below: