Kim Kardashian Dragged for Filth Over That Jordyn Woods Comment

Kim Kardashian is catching a lot of heat over her comments about Jordyn Woods in the Sunday’s midseason finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In case you missed it, viewers were shown the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, who is the former best friend of Kylie Jenner. So this episode documented the family’s reaction to the scandal, and the ways in which they felt betrayed by Thompson and Woods.

“We know Tristan’s an asshole who keeps repeating the same behavior,” Kris Jenner said. “I’ve always thought of [Woods] as another daughter. It’s really tough when you go through a major betrayal. It’s hard to believe that Jordyn was involved in this, and I’m so disappointed in Tristan. I feel heartbroken for Khloé. She really wanted this relationship with Tristan to work.”

In one part of the episode, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kourtney hop on a group phone call to discuss the situation, specifically Wood’s involvement. And their discussion went this way:

Khloé: “[Jordyn] was like, ‘I love you. My loyalty is always to you.'” Kim: “What are you talking about, ‘My loyalty is to you?’ That’s the biggest contradiction ever.” Khloe: “It is, but even for Jordyn to know all I’ve been through with Tristan … literally, my heart is in my eyeballs.” Kylie: “Yeah, that’s how I feel right now.”

The fact that the conversation seemed so focused on Woods, rather than Thompson, rubbed many viewers the wrong way. Then Kim decides to take things to a new level by bringing up Woods’ family and dismissing her accomplishments.

“Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” Kim said on the call. “And the disrespect of, just, like, she has to know that there’s a problem.”

Many people were offended by this, with some calling out her white saviour complex. See the reactions below:

Kim with her white saviour complex towards Jordyn makes me really worried about the fact that the Kardashians are raising black children. #KUWTK — Just Aksss (@healer__healing) June 25, 2019

Kim K’s comment about Kylie feeding Jordyn’s family is highkey disrespectful asf. Disrespectful to Jordyn, disrespectful to her mother and tbh disrespectful to her deceased father too. — A. (@amantlemarobela) June 24, 2019

Kim Kardashian had the nerve to say Jordyn Woods “provides for her whole family because of what [Kylie] has given her.” The fact that she said this proves they were never really “friends”. You don’t give people opportunities & throw it back in their face when they make a mistake. — Dominique S. Johnson 👸🏾 (@TheDominiqueSJ) June 24, 2019

‘Kylie, she [Jordyn] provides for her whole family off of what you have given her.’ – Kim to Kylie This is really how they viewed Jordyn. pic.twitter.com/T0HfNWlt8X — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 24, 2019

Kim kardashian is disgusting for that comment about Jordyn. Don’t eat with people that brag about feeding you. I’d rather be broke. — WeezyWTF (@WeezyWTF) June 24, 2019