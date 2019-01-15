Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West are Expecting a Baby Boy!

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!
Recall that last week, sources confirmed that the reality TV star and the rapper are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate, and this came one year after they welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via a surrogate.
Kim has been open over the years about her struggles to get pregnant. While pregnant with North, Kardashian West suffered from pre-eclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure. She also had placenta accreta in both pregnancies, which occurs when the placenta attaches too deeply in the uterine wall.
Now, she has not only confirmed that they are expecting a new baby, she also shared the sex.
See the video below:
