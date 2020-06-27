Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s YZY Gap Deal: “I am so Proud of Him”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s YZY Gap Deal: “I am so Proud of Him”

Kim Kardashian is the happiest wife in the world right now.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter to celebrate her husband Kanye West, who recently announced his YZY Gap collaborative deal.

“If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!” she said in her tweet.

She continued, “I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring.”

And this came right before the YZY foam runner shoes which Kanye only released hours ago sold out on the website. Read more about that here.

,

Related Posts

Akah Nani Comes for Daddy Freeze, Guns Blazing Over Response to Hush Puppi Saga

June 27, 2020
daddy freeze

Daddy Freeze Responds to Backlash Over his Relationship with Hush Puppi

June 27, 2020

Tacha Akide Clams Trolls Who Are Trying Stop Her From Trending On Social Media

June 27, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply