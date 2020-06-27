Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s YZY Gap Deal: “I am so Proud of Him”

Kim Kardashian is the happiest wife in the world right now.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter to celebrate her husband Kanye West, who recently announced his YZY Gap collaborative deal.

“If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!” she said in her tweet.

She continued, “I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring.”

If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2020

And this came right before the YZY foam runner shoes which Kanye only released hours ago sold out on the website. Read more about that here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

