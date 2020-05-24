Kim Kardashian Celebrates After Hitting 65 Million Twitter Followers

Kim Kardashian continues to wax stronger on social media.

The reality TV star recently hit a new milestone on Twitter: she has garnered over 65 million followers, and she couldn’t resist shouting this feat from the top of the roof.

“OMG 65 million followers on twitter!!!!!!” said the social justice activist, adding, “Thank you so much everyone! I love you!”

This makes her the highest followed in their Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kylie Jenner tagging behind with 33 million followers; Kendall Jenner, at 29.3 million; Khloe Kardashian sitting with 28 million; and Kourtney Kardashian leading from behind with 25 million followers.

Check out her excitement below:

OMG 65 million followers on twitter!!!!!! Thank you so much everyone! I love you! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2020

