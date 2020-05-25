Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to wax stronger.

To celebrate their new milestone, the reality TV star shared their adorable new photos yesterday, with a caption in which let her husband know that they will stick with each until the end.

“6 years down; forever to go,” said the mum of four children–two daughters and two sons, and fans who gave been following their journey, are super happy for them.

See her post below:

