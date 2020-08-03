Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take Family Vacation Amid Marriage Tension

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly taken a family vacation to work on rising tensions in their mareiage.

The reality TV star, 39 and her rapper husband 43, flew out on a private jet on

Sunday in the hopes to work on their relationship before it’s too late.

TMZ reports that sources close to the couple disclosed that the trip was something the couple discussed when Kim visited Kanye in an emotional trip to Wyoming last weekend.

Kanye West is said to be trying to make up for his long list of offences against Kim starting with his speech during his Presidential campaign in Charleston, South Carolina about wanting to abort their daughter to his twitter rant where he trolled Kim and her mother.

The billionaire and his wife have allegedly been living apart since 2019 with Kanye based on his Wyoming ranch and Kim and the kids based in Calabasas.

After his twitter rant, Kim Kardashian tendered a public apology to his wife last weekend on Twitter and the family vacation is supposedly geared towards proving that he’s willing to change for his family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

