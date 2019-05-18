Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their Newborn Son ‘Psalm West’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter to share a screenshot of text messages with her husband, saying “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure we have everything we need.”

Then she revealed the name of their new boy. “Psalm West,” her tweet said.

And this comes a week after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared on Twitter that he had arrived.

Psalm joins older siblings Chicago, 3-year-old Saint and 5-year-old North.

See her tweet below:

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019