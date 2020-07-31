Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Allegedly Been Living in Different States for a Year

Looks like Kanye West’s outburst on Twitter was only evidence of long existing rising tensions in his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The couple who tied the knot in 2014 and have four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have allegedly been living apart since 2019.

According to US Weekly, Kim is based in Calabasas, California with the children and visits Kanye once every month on his Wyoming ranch where he lives full time now.

“Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids”, a source said

“They haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is.”

As per PEOPLE magazine, Kim is thinking of separating from her husband of 6 years as it’s not healthy for her and the kids to be around him.

“She knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father.’

This revealation comes after Kardashian’s tearful reunion with the rapper at his $14 million Wyoming ranch following his bizarre presidential campaign rally and his Twitter meltdown where he announced that he had been planning to divorce her.

Kim Kardashian is also said to have begged Kanye West to quit his 2020 presidency run following his public meltdown in North Charleston, South Carolina, where he spoke about how he encouraged Kim to abort their first baby, daughter North.

