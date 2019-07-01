Kim Kardashian Agrees to Change Shapewear Brand Name After Massive Backlash

So, Kim Kardashian has now had a change of mind.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter today to inform disappointed fans that she has now decided to change the brand of her much-anticipated ‘SolutionWear’ line from ‘Kimono’ to something else.

Kardashian caught a lot of flak after she announced the initial brand name, which is a play on her name, but really a shameless appropriation of Japanese cultural wear, ‘Kimono.

At first, she insisted she will maintain the name and even filed a trademark for it, but now says she ‘listens’ to her fans and is ready to grow up.

“I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” she tweeted.

Adding, “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

