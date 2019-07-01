Kim Kardashian Agrees to Change Shapewear Brand Name After Massive Backlash

So, Kim Kardashian has now had a change of mind.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter today to inform disappointed fans that she has now decided to change the brand of her much-anticipated ‘SolutionWear’ line from ‘Kimono’ to something else.

Kardashian caught a lot of flak after she announced the initial brand name, which is a play on her name, but really a shameless appropriation of Japanese cultural wear, ‘Kimono.

At first, she insisted she will maintain the name and even filed a trademark for it, but now says she ‘listens’ to her fans and is ready to grow up.

“I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” she tweeted.

Adding, “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

See her tweets below:

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. pic.twitter.com/IB5cto7Mlj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

