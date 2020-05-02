Kim Jong-Un makes public appearance after death rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days, the country’s state media says.

KCNA news agency reports that the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory, adding that people at the factory “broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah” when he appeared on Friday.

The reported appearance – his first since an event on state media on 12 April – comes amid global speculation over his health, with reports claiming that he had died.

While the latest reports from North Korean media could not be independently confirmed, state media later released images that it said showed Mr Kim cutting a ribbon outside a factory.

Asked about Mr Kim’s reported reappearance, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he didn’t want to comment yet.

According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Mr Kim was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong.

The report claimed Mr Kim said he was satisfied with the factory’s production system, and praised it for contributing to the progress of the country’s chemical industry and food production.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

