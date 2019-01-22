Kim and Kanye Throw Their Daughter Chicago an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went extra miles to celebrate their daughter Chicago’s first birthday.

The parents who are known for never succumbing to half-measures decided to celebrate Chi’s birthday with an elaborate Alice in Wonderland-themed party. The parents hired actors who dressed up as Alice and the Queen of Hearts, and all of the food and sweets were themed after Alice, too.

And they even invited a number of their celebrity friends, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, to the high-profile party.

Chi’s birthday was held on Saturday.

Check out the details as shared by Kim, below: