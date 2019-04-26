Killings: Senate Summons IGP

The Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to appear before it over the increasing spate of killings in different parts of the country.

This followed a 10-prayer motion by Sen. Shehu Sani at plenary on Thursday.

The bill titled, “Senseless Killing of a Briton and Abduction of Three Others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Bandits” was co-sponsored by all other lawmakers.

The Senate also urged security agencies to immediately deploy drones and interceptors in tracking kidnappers that were asking for ransom.

Furthermore, the Upper Chamber urged security agencies to give special cover to foreign workers and tourists, while calling for the setting-up of an inter-agency task force to tackle cases of banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states.

It also urged telecommunication companies to provide security agencies with information in areas where kidnappings were taking place.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said it was time workable solutions were employed to nip the problem in the bud.

“When we talk about the way forward, we need to be honest with ourselves because in addressing these issues we need to be frontal on what has led us to where we are today.

“We must look beyond our political parties and see it as a problem that all of us need to address.

“Where there is a fault, we must be bold enough to say where the fault is and where there are sanctions we must be bold as well to say so,” he said.

On the death of Faye Mooney, the Briton killed in Kaduna recently, the president of the Senate said it was unfortunate.

“Here is a lady that used to work in Iraq and Kosovo and did not die until she came to Nigeria. That does not portray this country in a positive way at all.

“As the Deputy Senate President and Senator Lidani said, there are going to be questions of people coming to invest in a country like this,” he said.