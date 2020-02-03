Killings: CAN wars against another Civil War

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday called on the government to stop all manners of Christian persecutions, saying “whatever that can lead us to another civil war must be prevented at all cost.”

CAN also described as immoral and divisive, undue politicisation of the security in the ongoing dispensation, saying it was condemnable.

The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, issued the warning in a statement, on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Adebayo Oladeji, while greeting Christians on the success of its three-days fasting and prayers which it described as as “a huge success.”

He said, “We have consistently acknowledged and reechoed genuine concerns raised by Nigerians against the undue politicisation of the security in the ongoing dispensation and the need to overhaul it.

It is not only condemnable, but it is immoral and divisive.

Instead of listening to the voice of wisdom, we are being insulted and abused but that will not stop us from doing the right things.

“The killings and the bloodshed must be stopped immediately. Passing the buck is no longer acceptable.

Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals amidst us should not be treated with kid gloves.

The church in Nigeria will not cease praying for the government and its leaders but we call on the government to stop all manners of Christian persecutions before it is too late.

Whatever that can lead us to another civil war must be prevented at all cost.

“On behalf of the leadership of CAN, I say well done for your sacrificial participation in the three days prayer and fasting which, among other things, aims at seeking divine intervention with a view to bringing to an end the lingering menace of security challenges in the country orchestrated by daily bloodshed, kidnapping, banditry among others.

“We declared the three days of prayer and fasting to save Nigeria in general and Christians in particular from consistent and serial killings by insurgents, Islamic terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and ritualists all over the country. The prayer and fasting was from January 31 and February 2, 2020.

“From our findings and reports gathered by the acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, it was a huge success and we are very hopeful that our waiting on God will not be in vain.

“The church was called upon to observe it and we sincerely appreciate all the churches and our father of faith like the highly revered servant of the Most High, Pastor E. A Adeboye who took part in the peaceful protest.

“That shows how important the exercise is to the country and the body of Christ. It is our hope that our government and those who are at the helms of our security agencies will wake up to the challenges.

“Let’s quickly underscore the fact that the present Nigeria is not a country of any well-meaning citizen’s dream.

“If the Church is playing her roles which include praying for those in the authority, those in the position must reciprocate by guaranteeing the security of our lives and property.

“Brethren, we must stand firm and optimistic in the face of the worst circumstances in the country.

“It was under such inhibitive situation that Apostle Paul challenged the faith of all believers: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword?” (Romans 8:35).

“Let us be expectant because there shall be divine intervention in the affairs of our country in response to our heart-felt cry of faith to the Lord. We must not lose hope. God who forged Nigeria as one united entity will arise and deliver her from the bondage of the insecurity in Jesus Name.

“For all those who took part in the prayer and fasting exercise, may God reward them abundantly. We must not stop praying for the country and her leaders as mandated by God. We will not fail God and very soon, we will sing a new song in Jesus Name.”