‘Kill corruption, not Nigerians’ – Pastor Bakare tells FG

The Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has asked the Federal Government not to kill Nigerians.

Speaking on The Platform, a special programme to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary, the fiery cleric asked the government to murder corruption instead.

“Don’t kill Nigerians, kill corruption because we knew that the subsidy being paid is going into private pockets,” he said.

Bakare recalled that when he joined the likes of Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana among others to protest during Jonathan’s government in 2012, the protest was not against subsidy.

“I campaigned against the oppression of the poor,” Bakare said, adding that the subsidy by the Federal Government was not used to advance the cause of the poor.

Reacting to calls for Nigeria to disintegrate, the clergyman argued that the country should be united.

