Kiki Osinbajo Replies Trolls Who Wished Her Dad Died in That Helicopter Crash

Kiki Osinbajo has called out all those who wished her father dead.

Posting on her Instagram Story, the businesswoman posted a screenshot of the comments from folks who reacted to the news of Vice President Osinbajo’s helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, last week. The comments were downright shocking, and the daughter of the Vice President had nothing but prayer for such hateful folks.

“People can be so heartless and all I pray is God has mercy on them,” she wrote.

This comes one day after Yemi Osinbajo held a thanksgiving church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of Grace, Lokoja, in the wake of the frightening crash-land.

