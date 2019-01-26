Kiki Osinbajo Drags Fan Who Trolled Her Mother, Dolapo Osinbajo

Kiki Osinbajo has never been one to fight with Instagram trolls, but when one of them had unkind things to say about her mother, Dolapo, the entrepreneur dragged them for filth.

Drama started after the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria shared a photo of a cake she just baked, and while many people had kind things to say, one troll commented that the cake was too “strong o.”

And Kiki rose to her mum’s defense.

“When you have nothing good to say I believe you should keep quiet and keep scrolling ma’am,” Kiki told the troll. And when another troll spoke up, she reminded them to just keep scrolling.

See the exchange below:

 

