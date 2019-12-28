Kiki Mordi slams Nigeria for banning same-sex marriage

Celebrated journalist, Kiki Mordi, has said it is a shame that same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria.

Kiki, who came to limelight following her Sex for Grades documentary released a few months ago, stated that Nigeria is on the wrong side of history for banning same-sex marriages.

In 2014, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan signed the anti-same-sex bill into law, banning all forms of gay associations or marriage in the country.

The anti-same-sex bill law places a 14-year jail term for any offender.

And Mordi isn’t pleased with the present state of things, describing the situation in the country as a ‘shame’

See her tweet below.