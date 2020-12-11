Kiki Mordi Finally Addresses Claims that She ‘Stole’ Someone’s Idea for #SexForGrades

Kiki Mordi is getting all the nods she deserves. However, she has had to walk thorny valleys because of her success.

Yesterday, another journalist –Ruona Meyer–accused her of refusing to acknowledge another journalist who, Meyer alleged, came up with the idea for #SexForGrades–the highly successful BBC documentary, led by Kiki Mordi, which brought her to the spotlight.

Mordi was dragged on social media by trolls following that accusation.

Now, she has taken to her page to set the records straight. “1st phase of research was already on going when I joined. There were leads already and infact I was one of the leads (another funny story) Most of the other journalists were staff. So do you see how wild it is to accuse me of coming from outside to steal a BBC’s staff story?” she wrote.

And she said a lot more, even addressed the journalist who is alleged to be the mind behind the #SexForGrades story.

See her tweets:

#SexForGrades is not a glamorous story, none of you – not even Ruona who – knows the horror that we faced investigating both in Ghana and in several states in Nigeria, or even during post production in London. pic.twitter.com/CGNNUBDXxc — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

I just kept proving how useful, brilliant and professional I was. My hard work should never erase another’s, everyone worked hard, everyone delivered. But if you claim to fight erasure, you will not speak on my experiences because you have no idea. You weren’t there. — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

If you weren’t in the inner circle you could never speak on what happened. So first things you must know is Ruona knows nothing. She wasn’t in any room. She used to work for the BBC and she was asked to leave. Fin. — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

You guys did.

After the last Africa Eye Project, the most comments BBC received was that the next investigation be on sexual harassment. I said this on Twitter, in my interviews, on the actual film. I never hid this from anyone & I certainly never stole anyone’s story or credits. https://t.co/qdNIGVtpjv — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

The truth is, all of my contribution can’t simply be summarized in the end credits page. I know the work I did and I’m so darn proud of it. I can say the same for other journalists as well. ALL OF THEM! The ones that worked in Lagos, Benin, Accra and cities I can’t mention. — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

This has always been about exposing the culture of Sex For Grades, not awards & recognitions. It was dangerous work, not everyone wanted their face on it.#SexForGrades is an award winning doc owned by BBC, any “proceeds” go to the BBC. Which I assume they use to pay their staff. — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

And congratulations to me on my Michael Elliott Award for African Storytelling😊 — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

P.S other members of the team have continued to apply for and win awards and it gives me butterflies in my tummy. I love a winning team 😭😘 — Commander of the Feminist Battalion (@kikimordi) December 11, 2020

