Kiki Mordi Bags First Emmy Nomination for #SexForGrades Documentary!

Congratulations to Kiki Mordi!

The journalist has just bagged her first Emmy nomination for her groundbreaking documentary, Sex For Grades, which exposed in the sexual abuse young women face in West African universities.

“Here’s me, despite being an emotional mess, announcing that @BBCAfrica,” she captioned the International Emmys announcement, adding, “#BBCAfricaEye‘s #SexForGrades is nominated in the “Current Affairs” category for this year’s international Emmys.”

Here's me, despite being an emotional mess, announcing that @BBCAfrica #BBCAfricaEye's #SexForGrades is nominated in the "Current Affairs" category for this year's international Emmys.

Every single soul that made this project come alive deserves this honor! https://t.co/KemqXtZAYl — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) August 18, 2020

