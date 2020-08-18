Kiki Mordi Bags First Emmy Nomination for #SexForGrades Documentary!

Congratulations to Kiki Mordi!

The journalist has just bagged her first Emmy nomination for her groundbreaking documentary, Sex For Grades, which exposed in the sexual abuse young women face in West African universities.

Here's me, despite being an emotional mess, announcing that @BBCAfrica," she captioned the International Emmys announcement, adding, "#BBCAfricaEye's #SexForGrades is nominated in the "Current Affairs" category for this year's international Emmys."

See the tweet below!

