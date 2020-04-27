Kidnappers of Ekiti Commissioner demand N30m ransom

The suspected kidnappers of the Ekiti Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunsho Olabode, have demanded N30 million ransom from his family to secure his release.

Mr Olabode was abducted Sunday night after a vehicle he was travelling in with two others was attacked along Isan Ekiti-Iludun Ekiti road.

The driver of the car, who was the leader of the legislative arm of Ilejemeje local Government in Ekiti, Omotoso Olatunji, was shot dead in the process.

Hours after the hit, the suspected abductors contacted the family on phone for the ransom to secure his freedom.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists in Ado Ekiti that the kidnappers called the family to ask for the ransom.

The source called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to come to the commissioner’s rescue, saying that: “the entire Iye Ekiti, his hometown and family are troubled now because we feel his life is in danger.”

“We are worried and we have started negotiation with the abductors. We pray they release him in good, sound and safe condition.

“We don’t want to lose such an illustrious son and we are begging the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and all the security apparatus of government to do all within their powers to rescue him alive.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, ASP. Sunday Abutu, said they were not aware of any negotiations on the demand by the abductors.

“We are not aware that the bandits were requesting for any ransom, we have not been told,” he said.

He assured that security measures have been put in place to secure the release of the commissioner and one other in captivity.

