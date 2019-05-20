Kidnappers of Dangote Staff Demand N30m Ransom

Abductors of a worker with Dangote Group of Companies have reportedly demanded N30m as ransom.

The official was kidnapped, alongside two other travellers, on the Auga-Ise road in Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo state at the weekend.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the abductors have reached out to the family of the Dangote official to pay N30m as ransom, while the two others would pay N2m each, The Nation reports.

The paper wrote: “Already, it was learnt that Policemen, local vigilante groups and other relevant agencies were combing the forest up to Edo state to rescue the victims from kidnappers’ captives.

The people of Isowopo which consists of Ikakumo, Akunu, Auga, Ise and Iboropa are now living under fears as many farmers could not go to farms.

Markets, it was learnt are no more being patronised between one town to another due to rampant cases of Kidnapping.

Two prominent sons of the affected areas, Micheal Bello from Akunu and Mrs kudi Obayan said they were not happy for the negative publicity on kidnapping in the area, originally regarded as food basket of Ondo state.

They urged security agents to do more while the people should cooperate on intelligence gathering.

A monarch, Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye called for setting up of army formation in the area which is a border town to Kogi and Ekiti states.”