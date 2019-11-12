Kidnappers hold lecturer’s brother who brought N2m Ransom

Mahuta Community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna metropolis was at the weekend thrown into mayhem when kidnappers of Dr Adamu Chinoko, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, held a brother of the lecturer who took N2m ransom to the kidnappers.

The kidnappers, who agreed to collect N2m, decided to hold the victims brother, Dr Umar, also a lecturer with Kaduna Polytechnic who went to pay the N2m ransom to the kidnappers.

Confirming the development, spokesman of Kebbi Indigenes Association in Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, said the kidnappers were now demanding additional N5m.

“There was a twist to the incident on Sunday when Dr. Umar Chinoko, who acted as a ransom bearer went to deliver the N2m demanded by the abductors.

“From there, he too was abducted and taken hostage by the kidnappers.

“Dr. Umar Chinoko went to pay a ransom of N2m and a new motorbike the kidnappers demanded and he was held.

“After they collected the ransom, they also held him hostage and demanded for additional N5m before they could be freed.

“As I speak to you he is still with the abductors.”

The police are yet to confirm the incident, but the spokesman added that the representative of the Emir of Zuru, also known as Wakilin Zuru, had been briefed.