Kidnappers demand N100m to release father of Ex-Plateau Gov, Dariye

The abductors of father of a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, have demanded a ransom of N100m to set him free.

Witnesses say the victim, Pa Dariye, who is said to be in his late 80s, was abducted at his residence in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state over the weekend.

The kidnappers reportedly fired gunshots in the air to keep off residents of the area in the course of whisking the victim away.

Pa Dariye had in 2015 also been kidnapped at the same location but released a few days later.

His son, Senator Dariye is presently in jail after being convicted of embezzling N1.1bn ecological funds during his time as governor of the north-central state.

Spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said security agents had launched a manhunt for the abductors.

