Kidnapped Victim’s Rescued from Gana’s Compound

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said yesterday that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, deployed to counter banditry in the North-Central have rescued three kidnapped victims in a building located in Gana’s family compound at Gbise in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement from Defence spokesman, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday said the victims, a man and two women were rescued during a dawn raid in the early hours of Friday, April 26, 2019, when troops stormed a building reportedly belonging to a notorious bandits’ leader, Gana.

Col Nwachukwu said the visibly traumatized victims claimed they were abducted about two months ago at Gboko by a gang of kidnappers and subsequently relocated to Gbise community.

He added that the troops are still on the trail of the criminals, who fled their enclave after they were overpowered in a shootout with the troops.

He said troops also destroyed the building which served as the kidnappers’ hideout.

The spokesman added that the rescued persons have been handed over to authorities of the Benue State government for medical attention before reuniting them with their families.