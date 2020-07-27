Kidnapped Tito CEO freed in Makurdi

Business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkumi, who was kidnapped at the weekend in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has regained his freedom.

Chief Akinkumi, who is the President of Tito group of Companies, was abducted from his Kanshio residence in Makurdi, Benue state by gunmen.

A statement signed by the Benue State Police Command through its spokesperson, Kate Anene, stated that Chief Akinkumi was released in the wee hours of Monday.

Anene said that five suspects have been held in connection with the matter while one locally made pistol and six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the bust.

