Kidnapped Taraba Judge freed after N20m ransom payment

The kidnapped President of Customary Court in Taraba State, Justice Donatus Shida, has been released by his abductors.

A family member who spoke to SaharaReporters said the judge regained freedom in the early hours of Monday after the sum of N20m was paid as ransom.

Justice Shida was abducted at his residence in Jalingo, the state capital, one week ago.

“The kidnappers had demanded N50m as ransom but later settled for N20m,” a family member revealed.

Spokesperson for the state police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the release of the judge but declined to state whether any ransom was paid for his release.

