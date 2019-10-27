Kidnapped students, staff of Kaduna school freed after 23 days

The abducted students and staff of the Engraver’s College, Kaduna, have been released by their abductors.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of the Kaduna state government.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely,” he said.

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

“The state government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with the security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it.”