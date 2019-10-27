Kidnapped Ondo Judge regains Freedom

Abdul Dogo, a judge of the federal high court in Akure, Ondo state, has been released by his abductors.

Dogo, who was abducted by gunmen at the Ibilo axis of Edo/Isua Akoko area of Ondo state while returning to Akure from Abuja was released on Saturday afternoon.

It however remains unclear if ransom was paid before he was freed.

The judge was abducted along with his driver, and a ransom of N50m was demanded for his release.

A witness had explained that Dogo was in a black SUV with registration number HC 72 FJ, which belongs to the federal high court, when the gunmen attacked him, shooting sporadically into the air before whisking him away.