Kidnapped NLC boss freed

The police in Cross River State said the kidnapped state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ben Ukpepi, has been released.

Ukpepi, who was abducted from his residence in Akpabuyo Tuesday night last week, regained freedom Sunday night, according to the cops.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ubgo on Monday confirmed that Ukpepi has been released and no ransom was paid.

“He has been freed. He is currently receiving treatment. No ransom was paid,” she said.

His abductors had allegedly demanded N20m ransom before they will set him free, prompting the state NLC to threaten to go on strike if Ukpepi was not rescued.

He was whisked away from CROSPIL Estate residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area at about 7:30pm last week Tuesday.

Sources say Ukpepi received a phone call shortly before he was abducted.