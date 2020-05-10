Kidnapped Lebanese-born Nollywood star rescued in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command on Saturday said that it had rescued a kidnapped Lebanese Nollywood actor, Bilal Nosser.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, his release was effected by the intervention of operatives from Okehi Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer.

Nosser was abducted in the early hours of Friday in Imo and kept in a thick forest of Ndashi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers.

Omoni said, “Operatives from Okehi Police station led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) rescued Bilal Nosser, a Nollywood actor popularly known as ‘Mr B’, in a sting operation on Friday night.

“Nosser was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday in Imo and taken to a forest in Ndashi, where he was rescued by the DPO and his team,” he said.

Omoni said that the operatives arrested one suspect in the hideout while others fled on sighting the police team.

“The male suspect was arrested while he was keeping watch over Nosser. The suspect had confessed to the crime as well as named other gang members.

“Consequently, efforts have been intensified to arrest his fleeing members and recover their operational weapons,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that the team recovered a Toyota Venza car belonging to the actor from his abductors.

