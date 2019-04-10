Kidnapped Lagos Fire Service Chief, 6 Others Regan Freedom

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasaki Musibau, and six others kidnapped at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu, were freed Tuesday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Police Command for the state, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed their freedom on Wednesday in a statement, noting that the victims regained freedom at about 11.45p.m.

“The victims have since reunited with their families. The Command’s Tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests, combating the hoodlums.

“A watertight security measures are in place across the state to forestall future occurrence.

“The command deeply appreciates the support of Lagos State Government and the good people of the state for their useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims,” he said.

He however did not mention if any arrest was made.

The victims were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Saturday night at about 8. 00 p.m at Ketu-Ereyun, along Itokin -Epe road, further highlighting the danger of plying that part of town.