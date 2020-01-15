Kidnapped Kaduna Seminarians named

Four seminarians kidnapped at a major seminary in Kaduna by gunmen have been named by a leading Catholic charity, Aid to the Church In Need.

According to the group, the abducted seminarians are Pius Kanwai, 19, Peter Umenukor, 23, Stephen Amos, 23, and 18-year-old Michael Nnadi.

They were kidnapped on January 8 from the Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna after gunmen stormed the compound, forced themselves into the student hostel, and stole some of the students’ valuables before abducting them.

The four men came from different dioceses across northern Nigeria and had only just started studying for the priesthood, the Catholic publication, zenit.org said.

So far, the kidnappers’ identity and motive remain unknown as they are yet to contact the institution.

Police said their quick response prevented the attackers from taking more students.