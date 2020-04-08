Kidnapped Bauchi Gov’s elder brother released

The elder brother of Senator Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Mohammed, who was kidnapped has been set free.

Mr Mohammed was freed after spending about two weeks in captivity.

Adamu was whisked away at about 7.30 pm on Wednesday, 25th March 2020 at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubakar, who confirmed the incident at the time, said that the gunmen, who were four in number, fired gunshots into the air to scare away people before kidnapping their victim, who was at a tailoring shop in the area.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bauchi state Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, confirmed the release of the governor’s elder brother.

He said:

“Alhamdulillah! We thank God! Those who kidnapped Alh. Adamu Duguri (Wakilin Bauchi), have released him just now!

The Police Spokesman also confirmed the development to newsmen, saying Adamu Mohammed was released on Tuesday and reunited with his family.

Abubakar said:

“With regards to your inquiries about this incident (Adamu Mohammed’s kidnap), I want to confirm to you that, the victim has regained freedom and reunited with his family today 7th April 2020.”

Asked if any ransom was paid and how much was paid to the kidnappers before releasing him, he simply said “I am not aware.”

Governor Mohammed recently recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, and is back piloting the affairs of the state.