Kiddwaya’s Father, Terry Waya, Defends Erica Nlewedim in Heartwarming Video

Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya, recently granted Dele Momodu yet another interview in which he spoke so kindly about Erica Nlewedim, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Recall that Erica got kicked out after her vicious fight with Laycon and for breaking the house rules. The ex-housemate was also entangled with Kiddwaya on the show, with many people declaring them a couple because of the strong bond they shared.

Many times, Erica called out her counterparts who had a problem with Kidd; she made enemies over him, and now his father has admitted to this, saying that she sacrificed a lot for her son, which is why he is rallying for support for her outside the house.

Watch the video below:

When Mr Terry Waya says Erica sacrificed a lot to protect his Son and she appreciates her a lot coz she is a smart young woman with a good heart and every father wants such woman for their sons coz she was able to see Beyond 🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️😭😭😭aw Jesu #Bbnaija #StarGirlErica #Kiddrica pic.twitter.com/Lmdpn0LkkA — ERICA🌟🌟🌟KIDDWAYA💗💗💗DORATHY😆😆 (@Thope_Thope) September 8, 2020

