Kiddwaya Partners With Eko Hotels and Suites for New Commercial

It’s barely two weeks since Kiddwaya got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house and the reality TV star is already partnering with top businesses.

The former BBNaija housemate took to his social media today to reveal that he collaborated with the Eko Hotels and Suites for a new commercial, which announces the 5-star luxury company’s return to normal business since the coronavirus pandemic.

See the Kiddwaya x Eko Hotels and Suites commercial below:

