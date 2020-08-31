Kiddwaya Issued Second Strike as Erica Gets Strong and Final Warning from Big Brother

Kiddwaya has been issued a second strike and Erica, a strong and final warning from Big Brother.

The couple were reprimanded and punished for disrespectful behaviour after they were caught on camera flipping their middle fingers at Big Brother in the HOH lounge last week Sunday.

Big Brother gathered all the housemates in the lounge on Sunday evening, August 30, where he reprimanded erring housemates.

He played the video of Kiddwaya and Erica reacting to the news of their initial strike by breaking Big Brother’s rules, flipping their middle fingers before the camera. He said this was disrespectful and found them guilty of disobeying the rules of the house.

Big Brother then went on to issue a second strike to Kiddwaya and a final warning to Erica who already has two strikes. This means that anymore infringement of Big Brother’s rules, they will be disqualified from the show.

See video below.

