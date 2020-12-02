Kiddwaya Drags the Hell Out of Trolls With New Month Message

Kiddwaya has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he had some words for trolls who have a penchant for trolling him on social media.

“Happy new month everyone. Remember. The hate in your heart you have for other people will stay in your heart. So you can either find a way to bring a chair to the round table, or continue to look through the window from the outside hating,” he said.

And this comes after he and Erica Nlewedim were showered with shocking love in Sierra Leone, where they served as guests to the country’s reality TV show, House Salone.

See his tweet:

